Nancy Modica
South Bound Brook - Nancy Modica, 70, died Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at her home in South Bound Brook. Born in South Bound Brook, she was the daughter of Joseph and Maria (Romano) Teryek. Nancy worked as a nurse for over thirty-five years and loved caring for people. While her bedside manner may have been unorthodox, she was always able to make her patients smile. She loved her children, her pets, and her extended family of co-workers and friends. She had the ability to talk to anyone and had the rare gift to make a stranger into a friend. She will be missed for her incredibly generous spirit, her quick wit, her amazing strength in the face of adversity, and her big heart.
Nancy was predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her children, Ann and Joseph Modica; her brothers John Teryek, Joseph Teryek, and his wife Sandra; and her sister Rosalie Teryek-Gorkowski and her husband Frank.
Cremation was private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , 3725 Alexandria Pike Cold Spring, KY 41076 in her honor. Arrangements are by Hagan-Chamberlain, Bound Brook.
Published in Courier News on Feb. 24, 2019