Services
Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home
225 Mountain Ave.
Bound Brook, NJ 08805
(732) 356-0327
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Modica
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Modica

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nancy Modica Obituary
Nancy Modica

South Bound Brook - Nancy Modica, 70, died Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at her home in South Bound Brook. Born in South Bound Brook, she was the daughter of Joseph and Maria (Romano) Teryek. Nancy worked as a nurse for over thirty-five years and loved caring for people. While her bedside manner may have been unorthodox, she was always able to make her patients smile. She loved her children, her pets, and her extended family of co-workers and friends. She had the ability to talk to anyone and had the rare gift to make a stranger into a friend. She will be missed for her incredibly generous spirit, her quick wit, her amazing strength in the face of adversity, and her big heart.

Nancy was predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her children, Ann and Joseph Modica; her brothers John Teryek, Joseph Teryek, and his wife Sandra; and her sister Rosalie Teryek-Gorkowski and her husband Frank.

Cremation was private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , 3725 Alexandria Pike Cold Spring, KY 41076 in her honor. Arrangements are by Hagan-Chamberlain, Bound Brook.
Published in Courier News on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now