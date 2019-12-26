|
|
Nancy Naar
North Brunswick, NJ - Nancy Naar, 66, died Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Village Point Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Monroe Township.
She was born in New Brunswick, NJ on September 23, 1953 to Lee and Elaine (Haimowicz) Naar, both deceased. She attended Highland Park High School before graduating from Fairleigh Dickinson University and lived in East Brunswick and North Brunswick most of her life.
Nancy indulged in ice cream at any meal, and surrounded herself with a vast array of ice cream-themed items that she collected over the years. She also enjoyed a good lamb chop with mint jelly, going to the beach, socializing with friends, and spending time with family.
She took great pride and pleasure in her humanitarian deeds throughout her life. She was an active volunteer for of NJ, Special Olympics of NJ a member of the Auxiliary of Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital (RWJUH), and served on the board of the Hidden Lake Condo Association. Nancy also volunteered at RWJUH in the food prep department so that employees could enjoy a day off for the holidays.
Much of Nancy's career revolved around her passion for customer service.
She is survived by her sisters Diane Chiger (Steven) of Jackson, Carol (whose husband Mark predeceased her in 2004) of Lafayette, CA, three nieces and nephews, Jeff Berwick (Tricia) of Howell, Judy Loeb (Chip) of West Windsor and Eileen Carney (Dave) of Oakland, CA, and four great-nieces, Chelsea, Chloe, Emmy and Lucy. Also surviving are her Aunt Joy and Uncle Lou Goldstein of Monroe Township and many beloved cousins and friends.
Service and burial will be at 1:00PM on Friday at Beth Israel Cemetery, Woodbridge.
Shiva will be observed Saturday 7:00 - 9:00PM and Sunday 2:00 - 5:00PM with service at 7:00PM at 57 Southfield Road, West Windsor, NJ.
Memorial contributions may be made to your .
Arrangements are entrusted to the Crabiel Parkwest Funeral Chapel, 239 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick, NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019