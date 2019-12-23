Services
Barnegat Funeral Home
841 West Bay Avenue
Barnegat, NJ 08005
(609) 660-8282
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
747 W. Bay Ave.
Barnegat, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Nagy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy "Baya" Nagy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy "Baya" Nagy Obituary
Nancy "Baya" Nagy

Waretown -

Nancy "Baya" Nagy, age 72, of Waretown passed December 21, 2019. Formerly of Perth Amboy, NJ.

She is survived by 4 children and their spouses, Nancy Lee and Frank Schiadaresis, Donna Arway, Dawn Nagy and Vincent Randazzo, Scott and Tara Boyars; her long time companion, Robert Boyars as well as grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers and sisters. She was predeceased by her daughter, Kimberly Britt and a granddaughter, Nicole Drahos.

Funeral Mass will be offered 11 AM Thursday, December 26, 2019 at St. Mary's Church, 747 W. Bay Ave., Barnegat. Cremation private. Barnegat Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. (www.BarnegatFH.com)
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -