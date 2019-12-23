|
|
Nancy "Baya" Nagy
Waretown -
Nancy "Baya" Nagy, age 72, of Waretown passed December 21, 2019. Formerly of Perth Amboy, NJ.
She is survived by 4 children and their spouses, Nancy Lee and Frank Schiadaresis, Donna Arway, Dawn Nagy and Vincent Randazzo, Scott and Tara Boyars; her long time companion, Robert Boyars as well as grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers and sisters. She was predeceased by her daughter, Kimberly Britt and a granddaughter, Nicole Drahos.
Funeral Mass will be offered 11 AM Thursday, December 26, 2019 at St. Mary's Church, 747 W. Bay Ave., Barnegat. Cremation private. Barnegat Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. (www.BarnegatFH.com)
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019