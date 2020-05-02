Services
The Gundrum Service Home For Funerals
237 Bordentown Ave
South Amboy, NJ 08879
(732) 727-0666
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Nirdlinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Nirdlinger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Nirdlinger Obituary
Nancy Nirdlinger

Edison - Nancy M. Bartholomew Nirdlinger, 72, of Edison died on Friday May 1, 2020 at Trinitas Medical Center, Elizabeth. Born in New Brunswick, she lived in Jersey City before moving to Edison in 1980. Before retiring in 2010 she was employed by the U.S. Post Office, North Brunswick. She enjoyed shopping, bowling, and listening to music, especially the Beatles and Bob Dylan.

Daughter of the late George J. and Mary A. Moran Bartholomew she is also predeceased by her sister Carol Bartholomew. She is survived by her children Jennifer, Jason and Alison Nirdlinger; her brother Robert Bartholomew; her sisters Diane Freeman and Susan Gross and her husband Michael and her grandchildren David, Colin, Noah, Owen, Jason, Tyler and Corinne.

Interment in St. Peter's Cemetery, New Brunswick was private under the direction of The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to .
Published in Home News Tribune from May 2 to May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -