Nancy Nirdlinger
Edison - Nancy M. Bartholomew Nirdlinger, 72, of Edison died on Friday May 1, 2020 at Trinitas Medical Center, Elizabeth. Born in New Brunswick, she lived in Jersey City before moving to Edison in 1980. Before retiring in 2010 she was employed by the U.S. Post Office, North Brunswick. She enjoyed shopping, bowling, and listening to music, especially the Beatles and Bob Dylan.
Daughter of the late George J. and Mary A. Moran Bartholomew she is also predeceased by her sister Carol Bartholomew. She is survived by her children Jennifer, Jason and Alison Nirdlinger; her brother Robert Bartholomew; her sisters Diane Freeman and Susan Gross and her husband Michael and her grandchildren David, Colin, Noah, Owen, Jason, Tyler and Corinne.
Interment in St. Peter's Cemetery, New Brunswick was private under the direction of The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to .
Published in Home News Tribune from May 2 to May 3, 2020