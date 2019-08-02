|
|
Nancy P. Hunter
South Plainfield - Nancy P. (Phillippe) Hunter, 90, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the Center for Hope Hospice in Scotch Plains. Born in Elizabeth to the late William and Mary Helen (Wolfe) Phillippe, Nancy lived in Cranford and Plainfield and has been a resident of South Plainfield since 1955.
Along with playing the piano, Nancy dedicated her time as a homemaker where she took great pride in raising her children and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In her earlier years, she graduated Western Maryland College in 1951 and worked as a teacher in Baltimore and as a telephone representative for Bell Telephone.
Nancy is survived by her husband Frederick, Jr., daughter Valerie Hunter-Goss and her husband Frank of Fort Collins, CO and son William S. Hunter and his wife Darcy of Jericho, VT. She will be missed dearly by her grandchildren; Justin and Julia Hunter, Nicholas and Sheryl Hunter, Kris Slaughter, Allison Dameron and Michelle and Jessica Mistrik as well as her great-grandchildren Adrianna, Morgan, Scout and Olivia.
A memorial visitation honoring Nancy's life will be held at McCriskin-Gustafson Home for Funerals, 2425 Plainfield Avenue, South Plainfield, NJ 07080 on Monday, August 5, 2019 beginning 10:00 am with a religious service at 12:00 pm. Nancy will be buried at Fairview Cemetery in Westfield at a later date.
Published in Courier News on Aug. 2, 2019