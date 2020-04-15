Services
Synowiecki Funeral Home Inc
56 Carteret Ave
Carteret, NJ 07008
(732) 541-5715
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Rocky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Rocky

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Rocky Obituary
Nancy Rocky

Carteret - Nancy Rocky 79, of Carteret, died on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch. She was born in Perth Amboy and was a life-long resident of Carteret. She was a parishioner of St. Joseph's RC Church in Carteret, where she was a member of the Servants of Mary. Nancy was a sales associate at Macy's in Woodbridge.

She is predeceased by her husband, Albert J. Rocky, Jr. Nancy is survived by her son, Albert Joseph Rocky III and her daughter, Ruth Rocky; and her extended family. Private funeral services were held with Interment at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Woodbridge under the care of Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Avenue in Carteret. Donations in her memory to the would be appreciated.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -