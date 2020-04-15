|
|
Nancy Rocky
Carteret - Nancy Rocky 79, of Carteret, died on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch. She was born in Perth Amboy and was a life-long resident of Carteret. She was a parishioner of St. Joseph's RC Church in Carteret, where she was a member of the Servants of Mary. Nancy was a sales associate at Macy's in Woodbridge.
She is predeceased by her husband, Albert J. Rocky, Jr. Nancy is survived by her son, Albert Joseph Rocky III and her daughter, Ruth Rocky; and her extended family. Private funeral services were held with Interment at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Woodbridge under the care of Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Avenue in Carteret. Donations in her memory to the would be appreciated.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020