Nancy S. Voorhees
Piscataway - Nancy S. (Nixon) Voorhees, 77, passed away in the early hours of May 21, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Visitation will be held in Piscataway Funeral Home, 18 Stelton Road, Piscataway, NJ 08854 on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 4-8 pm and on Friday, May 24, 2019 beginning 10:00 am.
Prayers and reflections will begin 10:30 am in the funeral home on Friday, May 24, 2019 followed by burial at Resurrection Burial Park in Piscataway.
Please visit www.Pis catawayFuneralHome.com for a full obituary reflecting Nancy's life.
Published in Courier News on May 22, 2019