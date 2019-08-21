Services
Chubenko Funeral Home
625 Port Reading Ave.
Port Reading, NJ 07064
(732) 634-2818
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Chubenko Funeral Home
625 Port Reading Ave.
Port Reading, NJ 07064
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
Chubenko Funeral Home
625 Port Reading Ave.
Port Reading, NJ 07064
Nancy Traeger


1933 - 2019
Nancy Traeger Obituary
Nancy Traeger

Carteret - Nancy Traeger, 85 of Carteret passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019 at her home.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, Nancy resided in New Jersey for 61 years and was a true New York Mets and Jets fan. A devout Christian, Nancy was a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church of Woodbridge (White Church) and enjoyed cooking for her family. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will be deeply missed.

Nancy was predeceased by her son, Anthony Traeger and brother, William Grimaldi. Surviving are her children, John Traeger and his wife Bev, Debra Marcatos and her husband Michael, Michael Traeger and his wife Michelle, Joseph and William Traeger; 11 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Funeral services will begin at 9:30am on Friday August 23, 2019 at CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading followed by interment at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 5pm to 9pm at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Nancy may be made to the Youth Group at First Presbyterian Church of Woodbridge, 600 Rahway Avenue, Woodbridge, NJ 07095.

Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 21, 2019
