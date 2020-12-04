Nancy V. Neary
Nancy Virginia Bagala Neary, of Statesville NC slipped away in her sleep on December 1, 2020.
The sole remaining child of Italian immigrants Antionette and Salvatore Bagala, Nancy was the beloved wife of the late Willard Neary. Bornin Perth Amboy, NJ, Nancy spent her life in Fords, NJ. There she and her husband raised two sons, Richard and Ronald. She welcomed her daughters-in-law, Gail and Katie to the family and rejoiced in the births of grandchildren Grant Neary and David Neary and her great grandchildren, Finley, Jack and Patrick Neary.
Nancy was a great cook known for her holiday dinners. She especially enjoyed hosting family picnics for her five siblings and their families on July 4th. She was especially gifted in the art of crochet and many family members were the recipients of her beautiful afghans.
Nancy retired from Beecham Pharmaceuticals in the early 1980's and enjoyed traveling to Italy., Spain and California as well as the cruises she took with her late husband. She was fiercely independent, fiercely protective of her family, and fiercely determined to live as she wished, and did so to the age of 101. She passed peacefully in the company of her sons, secure in their love.
Nancy is remembered and loved by sons, Richard (Gail), Ronald (Katherine), grandsons, Grant Neary (Kimberly), David Neary (Trisha)and great grandchildren, Finley, Jack and Patrick Neary as well as countless nieces and nephews. Private services are under the direction of Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Avenue, Fords. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.flynnfuneral.com