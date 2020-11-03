1/
Natalia Morais
Natalia Morais

Hillsborough - Natalia Morais, 94, died peacefully on November 1, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on October 24, 1926 to the late Isaura and Joaquim Rodrigues in Sobral Pichorro, Portugal.

Natalia was a dedicated woman to her family and friends. All who knew her will miss her gentle smile. She appreciated the simple things in life such as talking to her friends, watching TV and playing on her IPad. Above all, Natalia really enjoyed spending time with her great grandchild, the joy of her life.

Natalia is survived by her beloved daughter Lourdes Ribeiro and son-in-law Manuel, loving grandchildren Crystal Chobotor (Christopher) and Brian Ribeiro (Amanda), cherished great grandchild Logan, a brother Francisco Rodrigues (Menta) and 2 sisters Virginia Cardoso (Antonio) and Alzira Vicente (Aristeu). She is predeceased by her husband Antonio and a brother Antonio.

Viewing Friday, November 6, 2020 from 8:00am to 9:00am at Bongiovi Funeral Home 416 Bell Avenue, Raritan, NJ (908) 725-1887 followed by a Funeral Mass 10:00am at Mary Mother of God Church 157 S. Triangle Road, Hillsborough, NJ. Burial St. Bernard Cemetery, Bridgewater, NJ. To send an on-line condolence visit www.Bongiovifuneralhome.com

"Forever In Our Hearts"




Published in Courier News from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bongiovi Funeral Home - Raritan
416 Bell Avenue
Raritan, NJ 08869
(908) 725-1887
