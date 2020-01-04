|
|
Natalie Milller
Natalie Milller, 84, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Medical Center in Somerville, NJ with her loving family by her side. She was born in Coaldale, Pennsylvania the daughter of the late Boris and Mildred Demianenko. Mrs. Miller was a resident of Manville, NJ for the past 53 years. She received her Bachelor's Degree in Physical Education from East Stroudsburg State College in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania. Mrs. Miller worked as a Physical Education Teacher for the Bridgewater Board of Education for 37 years before retiring. She had worked for many years at Washington School in Raritan, NJ and then at Hillside Middle School in Bridgewater, NJ. Mrs. Miller was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, sister and grandmother. She loved spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren. Mrs. Miller also enjoyed all types of sporting events. She was a longtime member of her Church which was St. Mary's Orthodox Church in Coaldale, Pennsylvania.. She was predeceased by a sister Diane Demianenko. She is survived by her husband of 63 years Earl W. Miller, by her three daughters Karen Cwalinski and husband Stanley of Alpharetta, Georgia, Melanie Powanda of Alpharetta, Georgia and Lisa Lindsley and her husband Robert of Morristown, NJ and by a sister Olga Kushnir and her husband John of Nesquhoning, Pennsylvania. She is also survived by her six cherished grandchildren, Jamie Cwalinski, Andy Cwalinski, Megan Powanda, Tyler Powanda, Sarah Powanda and Atticus Lindsley. The viewing will be on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM at the Ketusky Funeral Home, 1310 Brooks Blvd., Manville, NJ. A viewing will also take place on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 10:30 to 11:00 AM at St. Mary's Orthodox Church in Coaldale, Pennsylvania. The Funeral will then follow with an 11:00 AM Liturgy at the Church. Burial will follow at Sky-View Memorial Park in Tamaqua, Pennsylvania.
Published in Courier News from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020