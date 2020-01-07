|
Natalie "Dolly" Nardiello
Port Reading - Natalie "Dolly" Nardiello, 101 of Port Reading passed away at home on Sunday, January 5, 2020 surrounded by her beloved family.
Born in Port Reading to Dominic and Michelina DePalma on June 16, 1918, Dolly was a lifelong resident where she achieved the Port Reading Honorary Citizen of the Year award in 2018 for her 100th birthday. She was a member of the Port Reading Fire Company # Ladies Auxilliary since 1950 where she also served as president. As a lifelong communicant of St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church; she was baptized, confirmed and married. Dolly was employed as a seamstress for Marabella's in Elizabeth and Rueben's in Perth Amboy within the 1930's and 1940's and most recentely was a Mary Kay representative for 31 years. Dolly was involved in numerous charity fund drives and community functions, was well traveled and met many celebrities on her journey including Pope John Paul II. She enjoyed her time with her family and many friends and was a loving and cherished daughter, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and sister.
Dolly was predeceased by her husband in 1966, John Vincent Nardiello originally from Chicago along with three sisters, Josephine Rinaldi, Mary Kovaly and Angelina Leschinsky. Surviving are her children, Louis V. Nardiello of Port Reading, Theresa Nardiello Cooper and her husband Earle of Forked River, Michelina Nardiello Rios and her husband Ronald of Carteret; grandchildren, Lisa Cooper, Sandra Borbone and her husband Joseph, Jennifer Rios; great grandchildren, Natalie and Gianna Borbone; sister, Dina Boccippio of Woodbridge; brother, Patsy DePalma of Mission Viejo, CA along with many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and first cousins of New Jersey, Chicago and Italy.
Funeral services will begin at 9am on Friday, January 10, 2020 from CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading followed by a 9:30am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church in Port Reading. Entombment will follow at Woodbridge Memorial Gardens in Woodbridge.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 2pm to 4pm and 7pm to 9pm at the funeral home.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020