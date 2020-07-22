Nathan ("Nate") Falk
Boynton Beach, FL - Nathan ("Nate") Falk, 90, of Boynton Beach, Florida, passed away on July 11, 2020. Survivors include his loving wife of 68 years, Roselyn; sons, Gary (Donna) and David (Cindy); grandchildren, Kimberly, Danielle, Michael, and Miranda; great-grandchildren, Oliver, Karina, Isabelle, Wyatt and Maverick; and brother, Alan (Claudia). He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Nora.
A private memorial service was held on July 16th at Beth Israel Memorial Chapel in Boynton Beach, Florida. Nathan was laid to rest at South Florida National Cemetery, Lake Worth, Florida.
Nathan, known by all as "Nate," was born and raised in Bridgewater, New Jersey. He graduated from Somerville High School where he was a member of both the varsity football and baseball teams. Following graduation, he joined the United States Army and served as a surgical technician at a military hospital in Japan. After returning home he met and married Roselyn and they started a family in Somerville. Together with his oldest son, Gary, Nate built a carpet business, which was respected throughout Central New Jersey for the high quality of its work.
When not working, Nate enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and participated in various sports including bowling, tennis, softball and golf. Before retiring to Florida, he was also involved in the local community as an active member of the Somerville Chapter of Kiwanis International, including a term as President.
Nate will be remembered for many things including his devotion to his family, strong work ethic and sweet smile.
The family requests with gratitude that anyone wishing to make a contribution in Nate's memory to please consider the American Heart Association
, The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
or another organization of their own choosing.