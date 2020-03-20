Services
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
(732) 254-9393
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
Neal C. Hoskins


1932 - 2020
Neal C. Hoskins Obituary
Neal C. Hoskins

South River - NEAL C. HOSKINS passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was 87.

Born and raised in Rawson, North Dakota he resided in South River since 1954.

A U.S. Navy Veteran, Neal served as a Seaman First Class during the Korean War.

Prior to retiring in 1995, he was a Division Supervisor for PSE&G for 39 years. After his retirement from PSE&G he served as the Head of Buildings and Grounds for Corpus Christi RC Church and School.

Neal was a volunteer fireman for the South River Fire Department for 18 years, the CYO Director of Corpus Christi R.C. Church Atheltics and a member of the South River Board of Education for 17 years, the South River American Legion, and the Imperial Music Center.

An avid golfer, he spent every Thursday playing different courses around New Jersey with his friends.

Neal put his family above all else. He will truly be missed by all who have known and met him.

He was predeceased by his three brothers, Donald, Robert and Jerry Hoskins, and two sisters, Dorothy Berens and Hope Hoskins.

Surviving are his loving wife of 65 years, Joan; two sons, Shawn Hoskins and his wife, Judy, of Monroe Township, and Neale Hoskins of Wind Gap, PA; daughter, Valery Hoskins Petrone of Eatontown; seven grandchildren, Carly, Shawn, Joseph, Meghan, Caitlin, Nicholas and Amelia, and two great-grandchildren, Thomas and Freya.

Friends may visit on Monday, March 23, 2020, from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick. Funeral services and cremation will be private. For directions, please visit

www.brunswickmemorialhome.com.

Memorial contributions can be made, in Neal's memory, to , Memorial and Honor Program, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at .
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020
