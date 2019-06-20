Services
Bridgewater Funeral Home Inc
707 E Main St
Bridgewater, NJ 08807
(732) 356-1116
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
9:00 AM
Finderne - Ned D. Yannetelli, Sr., 92, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Laurel Circle in Bridgewater. Ned was born in Perth Amboy to the late Anthony and Mary Yannetelli and resided in Bound Brook before moving to Finderne. Ned was a proud US Army Veteran. He was an area mechanic for American Cyanamid in Bridgewater for over 45 years. Ned will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Ned is predeceased by his loving wife, Virginia L. Yannetelli and son, Anthony L. Yannetelli. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his son, Ned D. Yannetelli, Jr. and wife, Diane of Piscataway; grandson, David Yannetelli and companion, Renee Botiquin of Piscataway, and great-grandchildren, Jeffrey and Joseph Yannetelli. Visiting hours will be held from 7-9PM on Friday, June 21, 2019 at the Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 East Main Street, Bridgewater, NJ 08807. Funeral services will be 9AM, Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the funeral home followed by burial at Bound Brook Cemetery.
Published in Courier News on June 20, 2019
