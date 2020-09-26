Neil E. Kjelle



Edison - Neil E. Kjelle, 67, passed away on September 24, 2020 at home after a long illness.



Born in Jersey City, Mr. Kjelle grew up in Old Bridge and had lived in Edison since 1983.



A graduate of Rutgers University with a degree in Biochemistry, Mr. Kjelle worked at several professions during his life, including self-employment.



He is survived by a son, Matthew of Edison and his fiancé Christina Dunn, a daughter, Krysta of North Plainfield, his former spouse, Marylou Morano Kjelle of Edison, three sisters and their families, and many kind and loving friends.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon on Tuesday, September 29 at Saint James the Apostle Church, 45 South Springfield Avenue, Springfield, New Jersey.



Boylan Funeral Home, 10 Wooding Avenue, Edison has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.









