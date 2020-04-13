|
|
Nellie G. Kubisiak, age 92, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, at Chelsea Senior Living in Shrewsbury, NJ. Born April 15, 1927, to Carmelo & Concetta Savoca, Nellie was raised in Westfield, NJ where she lived with her mother and three beloved brothers. She later resided in Parlin from 1967 until moving to Shrewsbury six years ago. Nellie touched many lives through her kindness, generosity, and warm smile. A communicant of Our Lady of Victories R.C. Church in Sayreville, she was an active parish volunteer and Eucharistic Minister who frequently brought communion to home-bound seniors.
A devoted wife and mother, Nellie also enjoyed baking and travel, including cross-country excursions to visit family, and memorable trips to her parents' birthplace in Italy. A talented administrative assistant, skilled in office management and short-hand, Nellie held Executive Secretarial positions at the New York City brokerage firm of Bache and Company, and later at Sunshine Biscuits in Sayreville, NJ. until her retirement in 1988.
She is predeceased by her loving husband Robert Kubisiak in 1996. Surviving are her daughters Lisa M. Kubisiak of Newtown, Pennsylvania, and Valerie K. Zabaleta and her husband Paul of Monmouth Beach and her adoring grandchildren Emily and Jake Zabaleta. She will missed by many friends and family, including sisters-in-law, Carol and Joyce Savoca, and Anita Usmiani.
All services are private due to the COVID-19 federal restrictions on public gatherings, under the direction of the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home, 15 Cherry Lane Parlin, New Jersey 08859. In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made the at www.donate3.cancer.org Letters of condolence, directions and completed arrangements can be found at
www.Spezzifuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020