North Brunswick - Nellie (Savoca) Runci died Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick. She was 88.

Born in Premier, West Virginia to the late Salvatore and Maria (Riganello) Savoca, she lived in North Brunswick Township since 1972.

Surviving are her husband Giovanni Runci; her daughter Vincenza Runci of Howell; two sons - Joseph Runci of Chicago, Illinois and Salvatore Runci of Jackson; her granddaughter Victoria Runci of Howell; three sisters - Rachel Lorincz of Milltown, Giesserina Arotin of North Brunswick and Rose Leppert of North Brunswick; and two brothers - Fiorello Savoca of North Brunswick and Ullando Savoca of Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Private funeral services with entombment in St. Peter's Cemetery, New Brunswick were under the direction of Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 4 to May 5, 2020
