1/
Nelly Dominga Martinez-Alosi
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nelly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nelly Dominga Martinez-Alosi

Raritan, NJ - Nelly Dominga Martinez - Alosi, 88, passed quietly and peacefully surrounded by family on Oct 17, 2020. She lived a full life, and will forever be in our in hearts.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 11am-1pm at the Branchburg Funeral Home 910 Rt. 202 South Branchburg, NJ 08876.

A prayer service will begin on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 1pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow a St. Bernard's Cemetery in Bridgewater, NJ.

Memorial contributions may be made in Nelly's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

Please visit www.branchburgfuneralhome.com for a full obituary reflecting her life.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier News from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved