Nelly Dominga Martinez-AlosiRaritan, NJ - Nelly Dominga Martinez - Alosi, 88, passed quietly and peacefully surrounded by family on Oct 17, 2020. She lived a full life, and will forever be in our in hearts.A viewing will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 11am-1pm at the Branchburg Funeral Home 910 Rt. 202 South Branchburg, NJ 08876.A prayer service will begin on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 1pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow a St. Bernard's Cemetery in Bridgewater, NJ.Memorial contributions may be made in Nelly's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.Please visit www.branchburgfuneralhome.com for a full obituary reflecting her life.