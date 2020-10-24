Nelly Dominga Martinez-Alosi
Raritan, NJ - Nelly Dominga Martinez - Alosi, 88, passed quietly and peacefully surrounded by family on Oct 17, 2020. She lived a full life, and will forever be in our in hearts.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 11am-1pm at the Branchburg Funeral Home 910 Rt. 202 South Branchburg, NJ 08876.
A prayer service will begin on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 1pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow a St. Bernard's Cemetery in Bridgewater, NJ.
Memorial contributions may be made in Nelly's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Please visit www.branchburgfuneralhome.com
for a full obituary reflecting her life.