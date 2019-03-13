Services
Anderson Funeral Service
201 Sanford St
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
(732) 545-7312
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
New Hope Baptist Church
45 Hampton St.
Metuchen, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
New Hope Baptist Church
45 Hampton St.
Metuchen, NJ
View Map
Nelson D. Tillman

New Brunswick - Nelson D. Tillman "Blondie", 82, of New Brunswick died March 6, 2019 at RWJ Hospital, New Brunswick. Born in Quitman, GA. A retiree of Ford Motor Co., Edison after 35 years. A member of New Hope Baptist Church, Metuchen and the UAW Local 980, Edison. Predeceased by 9 brothers and 2 sisters. Surviving are his wife, Eunice, three children, Lisa Boyer, Anthony (Tamara) Tillman and Michael (Teshia) Tillman, 8 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, 3 sisters, Bernice King, Barbara Short and Mary Mobley, nieces, nephews, other relatives. Viewing is from 8-10am, Saturday, March 16, 2019 at New Hope Baptist Church, 45 Hampton St., Metuchen. Funeral Service will follow at 10am. Arrangements are by Anderson Funeral Service, New Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 13, 2019
