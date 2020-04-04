|
Nelson Richard Bachman
North Brunswick - Nelson Richard Bachman, 68, passed away on Friday, April 03, 2020, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, New Jersey due to complications from Covid-19.
Rick was born August 05, 1951, in Caldwell, New Jersey to the late Nelson and Pauline (Powell) Bachman Sr. He relocated to Toms River before settling in North Brunswick.
Rick was a salesman for Ace Walco Exterminating in Linden, NJ, where he worked for many years. He was a scuba diver instructor, accomplished photographer and avid NASCAR enthusiast. Rick's true passion was traveling, having traveled with his wife to 86 countries.
Rick is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Ann Marie Bachman; his son, Jason Bachman; his daughter, Cristina Bachman; his stepdaughters, Dawn Franc and Danielle Pukash. He is also survived by his brothers, Dennis Bachman and his wife Carol and Bob Bachman and his wife Janet; his sister, Nancy Golden and her husband John; his two grandchildren, Zachary and Charlotte. He will be missed by his very special cousins and traveling companions. Rick also leaves behind his faithful husky, Amber.
Funeral services will be private, under the direction and care of the Gleason Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers or donations, please pay a kind deed forward.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020