Nereno J. Povolo
Delmar, DE - Nereno J. Povolo, 03, passed away at his granddaughter's residence in Laurel, Delaware on Thursday, June 13, 2019. He was born in New Brunswick, NJ and had lived many years in Edison before moving to Delmar, Delaware 30 years ago.
He served in the United States Navy during World War II in the South Pacific.
Nereno was employed as a Plater for Curtiss-Wright & Honeywell Corporation in Parsippany, NJ for many years until his retirement.
He was a communicant at St. Matthew's RC Church, Edison and Holy Redeemer RC Church in Delmar, DE. On occasion when visiting his daughter's, he would attend mass at Parish of the Visitation-St. Mary of Mount Virgin RC Church.
Nereno enjoyed hunting and fishing and loved to spend time with his family.
He was predeceased by his parents Leno and Delinda, his siblings Lee, Joseph, Viola and his twin sister, Nerina. More recently he was predeceased by his wife, Anna Mae and his son Corey. Nereno will be missed by his loving daughters Sharon Belloff and Bob and Deborah Povolo and Al, his cherished grandchildren Dana, Robyn, Tammy, Melissa, Charles and Mark, his 11 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.
Visiting will be held at the Crabiel Parkwest Funeral Chapel, 239 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick, NJ on Friday, June, 21 from 2-4 & 7-9 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be said at St. Mary's of Mount Virgin RC Church, (Parish of the Visitation), corner of Sandford St & Remsen Avenue, New Brunswick, NJ on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 10 am. Interment at Van Liew Cemetery, North Brunswick, NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune on June 19, 2019