|
|
Nichalas P. Dunn Jr.
Fords - Nicholas P. Dunn, Jr., 64, of Fords, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019 at the Aristacare at Cedar Oaks in South Plainfield. Mr. Dunn was born in Whilbey Island, WA to Nicholas P. Dunn Sr. and Marion Dunn and had lived all of his life in Fords.
He was employed as a baggage handler with U.S. Air Newark NJ. He was a member of Our Lady of Peace RC Church, Fords. Nicholas was predeceased by father Nicholas P. Dunn Sr..
He is survived by his mother Marion Dunn of Fords, two brothers, Thomas Dunn of Fords, Timothy Dunn and his wife Dawn of Fords, his two sisters Nancy Carragino and her husband Thomas of Port Reading, Renee Brannigan of South Amboy, seven nieces and two nephews.
Funeral services will be held Saturday 2:30 pm at the Mitruska Funeral Home, Inc., 531 New Brunswick Ave., Fords. Private cremation will follow in the Rosehill Crematory in Linden. Visitation hours will be held Saturday from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the . To Leave Online Condolences, Please Visit Mitruskafuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019