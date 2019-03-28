Services
Branchburg Funeral Home
910 Route 202 S
Branchburg, NJ 08876
(908) 526-7638
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Branchburg Funeral Home
910 Route 202 S
Branchburg, NJ 08876
Prayer Service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
9:00 AM
Branchburg Funeral Home
910 Route 202 S
Branchburg, NJ 08876
Liturgy
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Mary Mother of God Church
157 S Triangle Rd
Hillsborough, NJ
Resources
Nicholas Castellano


Nicholas Castellano
1954 - 2019
Nicholas Castellano Obituary
Nicholas Castellano

Hillsborough - Nicholas Castellano, 65, of Hillsborough, NJ passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at his home.

Viewing will be held Today March 28, 2019 from 4-8pm at the Branchburg Funeral Home located at 910 US Highway 202 South, Branchburg, NJ 08876. Funeral services will start with a prayer at the funeral home at 9am on Friday, March 29, 2019 followed by a 10:30am funeral liturgy at Mary Mother of God Church located at 157 S Triangle Rd in Hillsborough, NJ.

Visit www.branchburgfuneralhome.com for a full obituary reflecting his life.
Published in Courier News on Mar. 28, 2019
