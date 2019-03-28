|
|
Nicholas Castellano
Hillsborough - Nicholas Castellano, 65, of Hillsborough, NJ passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at his home.
Viewing will be held Today March 28, 2019 from 4-8pm at the Branchburg Funeral Home located at 910 US Highway 202 South, Branchburg, NJ 08876. Funeral services will start with a prayer at the funeral home at 9am on Friday, March 29, 2019 followed by a 10:30am funeral liturgy at Mary Mother of God Church located at 157 S Triangle Rd in Hillsborough, NJ.
Visit www.branchburgfuneralhome.com for a full obituary reflecting his life.
Published in Courier News on Mar. 28, 2019