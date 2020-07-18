1/
Nicholas J. Cenicola
1923 - 2020
Nicholas J. Cenicola

Monroe Twp. - Nicholas J. Cenicola of Monroe Township passed away peacefully on July 16, 2020 at the age of 97.

Born on April 14, 1923 in Bergen County, NJ, to Rosina and Salvatore Cenicola, Nick served his Country joining the Army during WWII and was stationed in India.

Nick married Ruth Erickson in 1947 and settled in Monroe Township, NJ, raising three children, Bruce, Wendy and Gary. Nick was a founding member of the Monroe Township Fire Department.

Nick worked for Ford Motor Company in Edison NJ for 30 years until retiring to Deltona, Florida where he worked for Publix Grocery Store. Nick's favorite pass times were bowling and watching boxing matches. Nick and Ruth moved back to NJ to be close to their children in 1999. They were parishioners of St. George's Anglican Church, Helmetta.

Nick's beloved wife passed in 2003. Son Gary passed in 2007. He is survived by son Bruce, daughter Wendy, 7 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. George's Anglican Church, 56 Main Street, Helmetta, NJ 08823.

Funeral services are private and are under the direction of the M. David DeMarco Funeral Home, Inc. - 205 Rhode Hall Rd., Monroe Twp., NJ 08831.




Published in Home News Tribune from Jul. 18 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
M David Demarco Funeral Home Inc
205 Rhode Hall Rd
Monroe Township, NJ 08831
(732) 521-0555
Memories & Condolences
