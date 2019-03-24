Resources
Nicholas Puleio Sr.

3/24/1930

Birthday wishes sent to heaven from your family below. We miss and love you dearly and we wanted you to know. Your birthday is not forgotten and your memory, lives on. We celebrate the life you had even though you're gone. If we were given just one wish one that would come true we'd wish you right beside us to spend this day with you. We will always love and miss you and will often shed a tear, especially on your special day. Year after year.

Love,

Wife, Children and Grandchildren
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 24, 2019
