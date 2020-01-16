Services
Chubenko Funeral Home
625 Port Reading Ave.
Port Reading, NJ 07064
(732) 634-2818
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Chubenko Funeral Home
625 Port Reading Ave.
Port Reading, NJ 07064
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
9:30 AM
Chubenko Funeral Home
625 Port Reading Ave.
Port Reading, NJ 07064
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Resurrection from Holy Family R.C. Church
Carteret, NJ
Interment
Following Services
St. James Cemetery
Woodbridge, NJ
Carteret - Nicholas Sisko, 92 of Carteret passed away Wednesday January 15th at the Center for Hope Hospice in Scotch Plains.

Born in Carteret, Nick was a life long resident. Nick was a retired chemical operator from Chevron Corporation in Perth Amboy. He was a United States Army Veteran who served proudly in WWII. He was a member of Divine Mercy Parish at Holy Family R.C. Church, Carteret and was a life member of the Carteret Post 2314. One of Nick's favorite things to do was spending time with his cherished grandchildren Jason, Crystal, and Christopher.

He was predeceased by his parents Stephen and Julia Sisko, his son Robert, siblings Julia, Mary, Anna, Joan, Nicholas, Stephen, Ernest, Joseph and Frank. Nick is survived by his loving children William, Brian, Barbara, Brenda, sister Terri, ten grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Monday 9:30am January 20th from the CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME 625 Port Reading Ave., Port Reading followed by a 10am Mass of Resurrection from Holy Family R.C. Church, Carteret with interment to follow at St. James Cemetery, Woodbridge.

Visitation will be Sunday 3pm ~ 7pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Carteret Post 2314 289 Pershing Ave., Carteret, NJ 07008.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
