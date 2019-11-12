Services
Brick, formerly of Perth Amboy - Nicholas Vidnanski passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick. He was 71 years old.

He was born in South Amboy, raised in Perth Amboy and resided in Columbus, OH and then in Toms River and Perth Amboy before moving to Point Pleasant in 1992 and then Brick in 2002.

Mr. Vidnanski was employed as a senior laboratory technician with Bell Labs and Lucent Technologies for 30 years until 2003. He was then employed with Tekmark Corporation in their SARTS laboratory; and served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War.

Surviving are his children, Laura R. Vidnanski of Austin, TX and Nicholas Vidnanski, Jr. of Brick; brothers, John Vidnanski, Jr. and Gregory Vidnanski, both of Perth Amboy; and granddaughter, Jessica Rosenwald.

Funeral services will take place on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Costello-Greiner Funeral Home (costello-greiner.com), 44 Green Street (at Barron Avenue), Woodbridge. Interment will follow in Saint John's Cemetery, Perth Amboy. Visitation for family and friends will be on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers contributions to the (), in Mr. Vidnanski's memory would be greatly appreciated by his family.
Published in Home News Tribune & Asbury Park Press from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
