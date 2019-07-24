|
Nicholas Vincent Poliseno
Spotswood - NICHOLAS V. POLISENO, 41, passed away peacefully at his home, on Thursday, July 18, 2019, after his courageous battle from the illnesses he sustained during his heroic actions serving as a First Responder on 9/11.
Born in Brooklyn, NY, he moved to Monroe Township in 1984. He resided there before moving to Spotswood in 1997.
He was a supervisor with Con Edison, Manhattan, NY, where he worked for 14 years.
In 1993, Nicholas became a junior member at Central Monroe volunteer fire company. In 1997, he joined the Spotswood volunteer fire company, where he was a member for 20 years, served as a past president, and rose through the ranks to become (former) chief. During his time with the fire department, Nicholas received a $240,000 grant, which was a first for Spotswood.
He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Father's Club, a 3rd Degree Member, Immaculate Conception Council #4907, Knights of Columbus, Spotswood, and a member of the Middlesex County Urban Search and Rescue.
Nicholas held the position of Councilman in Spotswood from 2010-2012 before becoming Mayor from 2012-2016.
He is predeceased by his grandparents, Frances and Arcangelo Poliseno and Marie and Charles Ciccosillo, and his mother and father-in-law, Dawn and Richard Lohr.
Surviving are his wife of 19 years, Allison (Lohr) Poliseno; his two daughters, Victoria (15) and Olivia (12); his parents, Anna and Vincent Poliseno; his two brothers, Thomas, and his wife, Jennifer, of Centreville, VA, Vinny and his significate other, Beth, of Austin, TX; his sister-in-law, Melissa, and her fiancé, Jimmy, of Old Bridge, NJ; his godparents, Maria Poliseno and Richard Kamel; his niece and nephews, Mia, Ian, and Aedan, and his beloved dog, Laya Love.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019, at 9:45 am, in The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL
HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, followed by a 10:30 am Mass Christian Burial at Immaculate Conception Church, Spotswood. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Burial Park, South Brunswick.
Friends and family may visit on Thursday, July 25th, from 2-4 PM & 7-9 PM, at the funeral home. For directions, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tuesday's Children, 10 Rockefeller Plaza, Suite 910, New York, NY, 10020 or at
www.tuesdayschildren.org.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 24, 2019