|
|
Nicholas W. Ciggelakis
Seaside Park - Nicholas W. Ciggelakis 92, of Seaside Park, entered eternal rest April 13, 2019 at Community Memorial Hospital in Toms River. He was born in Hopelawn and was formerly of Woodbridge before moving to Seaside Park 40 years ago.
Nicholas was a Pipe Fitter with Merck Co. in Rahway for 20 years before retiring in 1980.
He was a member of the American Legion Post #351 in Seaside Heights.
Nicholas is survived by his wife Doris Parsler Ciggelakis, his children Greg W. and his wife Sharon of Edison, William and his wife Jennifer of Gran Prairie, Texas, and George of South Brunswick, twin grandchildren Nicholas and Megan, and his sisters Angeline and Evelyn. He was predeceased by his siblings John and James.
Visitation will be on Thursday, April 18, 2019, from 3-8 PM at Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave., Fords.
Funeral service will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 at 10:30 AM.
Interment will follow at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Menlo Park Veterans Memorial Home, Edison, NJ.
FOR DIRECTIONS OR TO SEND CONDOLENCE MESSAGES, VISIT OUR WEB SITE www.flynnfuneral.com.
Published in Home News Tribune & Asbury Park Press on Apr. 17, 2019