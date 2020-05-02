|
Nicholas Zervoudakis
Monroe Twp formerly of North Brunswick - Nicholas Zervoudakis died Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. He was 79.
Born in Athens, Greece to the late George and Pagona (Leventi) Zervoudakis, he lived in North Brunswick before moving to Monroe Township in 2012. He worked as a carpenter for 40 years before retiring in 2002.
Mr. Zervoudakis was a member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Piscataway. He served in the Greek Navy.
In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his brother Yianni Zervoudakis; brothers-in-law Nikos Triantafyllou and Panos Apostolopoulou; and sister-in-law Dina Triantafyllou. Surviving are his wife Stamatia "Toula" (Triantafyllou) Zervoudakis; his daughter Paige Topolewski and her husband Ken of Cranbury; three grandchildren - Jacob, Lukas and Scarlett Topolewski; three sisters - Eleni Iordanides and her husband Kosta, Olga Apostolopoulou and her husband Lymberis and Myra Apostolopoulou, all of Athens, Greece; two sisters-in-law - Lela Triantafyllou and Myrsini Zervoudakis, both of Athens, Greece; and eight nieces and nephews; and several godchildren.
Private funeral services with burial in Van Liew Cemetery were under the direction of Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Deborah Hospital Foundation, 212 Trenton Rd, Browns Mills, NJ 08015 or online at https://www.deborahfoundation.org/donate.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 2 to May 3, 2020