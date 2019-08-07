|
Nick DiSisto
Bound Brook - Nick DiSisto, 90, passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019 at his home with his loving daughter, Linda by his side. Nick was born in Italy and was a life long resident of Bound Brook. He was a proud US Army veteran serving during the Korean War. Nick was a superintendent for many years with various construction companies throughout the area. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him, and always remembered for his kindness and love of family. Nick is predeceased by his loving wife, Ruth DiSisto; brother, William DiSisto, and grandson, William Sydney Eltringham. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his beloved daughter, Linda D. Eltringham; grandson, Matthew N. Eltringham; brother, Danny DiSisto, and two great-grand daughters. Visitation will begin at 9:30AM, Friday, August 9, 2019 to Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 East Main Street, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 and will conclude with funeral services at 10:30AM. Interment will follow at Bound Brook Cemetery.
Published in Courier News on Aug. 7, 2019