Services
Bridgewater Funeral Home Inc
707 E Main St
Bridgewater, NJ 08807
(732) 356-1116
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
Bridgewater Funeral Home Inc
707 E Main St
Bridgewater, NJ 08807
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Bridgewater Funeral Home Inc
707 E Main St
Bridgewater, NJ 08807
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Bound Brook Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Nick DiSisto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nick DiSisto

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nick DiSisto Obituary
Nick DiSisto

Bound Brook - Nick DiSisto, 90, passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019 at his home with his loving daughter, Linda by his side. Nick was born in Italy and was a life long resident of Bound Brook. He was a proud US Army veteran serving during the Korean War. Nick was a superintendent for many years with various construction companies throughout the area. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him, and always remembered for his kindness and love of family. Nick is predeceased by his loving wife, Ruth DiSisto; brother, William DiSisto, and grandson, William Sydney Eltringham. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his beloved daughter, Linda D. Eltringham; grandson, Matthew N. Eltringham; brother, Danny DiSisto, and two great-grand daughters. Visitation will begin at 9:30AM, Friday, August 9, 2019 to Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 East Main Street, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 and will conclude with funeral services at 10:30AM. Interment will follow at Bound Brook Cemetery.
Published in Courier News on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now