Nickolaj Achrymienia
South Amboy - Nickolaj Achrymienia age, 75 of South River passed away Wednesday June 12, 2019 at RWJ, New Brunswick. Born in Poland, Nickolaj had resided in New Jersey for most of his life. Before his retirement Nick was self employed as the owner of automotive repair shops in and around South River.
He is predeceased by his daughter Marci Achrymeinia and his former wife Carole Achrymienia. Surviving are his loving wife of 7 years Anaci Dallagnese; his son Marc Achrymienia and his partner Davide; his sister Helena Blazovic and many other loving relatives and friends.
Calling hours at Maliszewski Funeral Home 218 Whitehead Avenue, South River will be held Monday from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral services will take place Tuesday 8:30am at the funeral home 9am St. Mary of Ostrabrama R.C Church, South River. Burial to follow at St Marys Cemetery, East Brunswick.
Letters of condolence, complete funeral details and directions may be found on maliszewskifuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune on June 16, 2019