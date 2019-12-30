|
Nicole Rista-Fitzpatrick
Sewaren - Nicole Rista-Fitzpatrick of Sewaren died peacefully at home after a courageous battle with cancer on Saturday, December 28, 2019.
Born in Bayonne, Nicole resided in Sewaren and was an inspiration to anyone she came into contact with. She was a graduate of Woodbridge High School and was attending Middlesex County College working toward achieving a degree in accounting. Nicole had a passion for reading and was employed as part of the library staff at the Woodbridge Public Library and was also a communicant of St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church in Port Reading where she was a member of the choir. Nicole put a smile on everyone's face and was a loving daughter, sister, granddaughter and friend to all who knew and loved her; she will be dearly missed.
Nicole was predeceased by her grandfather, Richard Wisniewski. She was a the loving daughter of Cindy and Rich Fitzpatrick and Mark and Phylise Rista; cherished sister of Melanie Rista and Laura Fitzpatrick; beloved granddaughter of Rosemary Wisniewski, Jim O'Halloran, Donald and Terry Rista, Richard and Catherine Fitzpatrick and was also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will begin at 11:45am on Friday, January 3, 2020 from GERITY & CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 411 Amboy Avenue, Woodbridge followed by a 12:30pm Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church in Port Reading. Entombment will follow at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 4pm to 8pm at the funeral home.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019