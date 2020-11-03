Nicoletta Le Donne
New Egypt - Nicoletta Le Donne, age 81, of New Egypt peacefully passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Mattison Crossing Assisted Living in Freehold. Nicoletta was born in Hoboken where she grew up, she moved to Sayreville NJ to raise her beautiful family. Before her retirement, Mrs. Le Donne worked for Marshalls in Old Bridge for many years. Nicoletta was a communicant of Our Lady of Victories Church in Sayreville. Nicoletta was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother sister, aunt, friend and so much more. She will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Nicoletta is predeceased by her parents Anthony & Antoinette Picazio as well as her husband Albert Le Donne, sister Marie Picazio LeDonne, brother Gerald Picazio and son Anthony Le Donne. Surviving are her children and their spouses Elizabeth & Timothy Whitaker, Gerald & Rhonda Le Donne, Annette & Jeffrey Kennett, Toni Ann & Joseph Cary, Maria & Colby Richards and Albert J Le Donne II & his companion Danielle. She also leaves behind her 20 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren as well as many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors and friends.
Viewing hours are scheduled for Thursday from 4pm-8pm at the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home 15 Cherry Lane, Parlin. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 8:45am from the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home with a 9:30am funeral mass at Our Lady of Victories RC Church in Sayreville. A burial will follow at Flower Hill Cemetery in North Bergen. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, please note that a maximum of 100 visitors will be allowed inside the funeral home and church at once and masks must be worn at all times. We encourage visitors to limit their time in the building to allow the family the maximum amount of guests possible. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
