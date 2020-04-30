Services
Chubenko Funeral Home
625 Port Reading Ave.
Port Reading, NJ 07064
(732) 634-2818
Port Reading - Nicolo DiLucci, 89 of Port Reading passed away on Monday, April, 27, 2020 at The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood.

Born in Marrone, Italy, Nicolo resided in the Port Reading section of Woodbridge Township for the last 22 years. He was employed as a power rail man - electrician for the Port Authority Trans Hudson Corporation (PATH) for 36 years.

Nicolo was the son of the late Raffaele and Rosa (Marchitto) DiLucci and brother to the late Giuseppe DiLucci. He was the beloved husband to Giuseppina (Colasurdo) DiLucci; beloved father to Ralph and Louis DiLucci; cherished grandfather to Ralph, Jr. and Nicole; great grandfather to Everly and Sofia as well as uncle to his niece, Rosina DiLuccio. Nicolo is loved by his many family members and friends.

Funeral services are private under the direction of CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading. Entombment will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum.

Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020
