|
|
Niels Høyvald
Tewksbury - Niels Høyvald, 85, from Tewksbury, NJ passed away peacefully on Monday, April 22, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Svendborg, Denmark, Mr. Høyvald moved to the United States where he resided in both Bridgewater & Tewksbury, NJ for 52 years. Niels received his Master of Business Administration degree and was the first AC Nielson Scholar at the University of Wisconsin. His last position before retiring in 1988 was President and CEO of Beechnut Nutrition Corporation (a Nestle Company).
Niels grew up in Svenborg, Denmark, was a loyal Danish Citizen, served his country in the Danish armed forces and was a part of the Danish American Society. Along with his love of family, Niels had a passion for sailing, genealogy, photography, and videography. As an avid traveler, he spoke five different languages and had a passion for history. He was a hard-working and devoted family man. A loving husband, father, and grandfather, Niels was an extremely kind, caring, generous, loyal man and friend who will sadly be missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is preceded in death by his beloved parents Anna Lise Schoitz and Emil Høyvald, brother in law John Johnson and sister in law Elaine Johnson.
Surviving are his loving wife of 59 years, Louise Høyvald, two dear sons, Robert (Victoria) Høyvald, and Christian (Susan) Høyvald, a brother, Jens (Ulla) Høyvald, four adoring grandchildren, Kalysta, Alexa, Zachary, and Brianna, as well as many cherished nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 4th from 2-5PM at the Branchburg Funeral Home 910 Route 202 South Branchburg, NJ 08876.
In lieu of flowers please donate in Niels Hoyvald's name to .
https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html.
Published in Courier News on May 2, 2019