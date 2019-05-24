Services
Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
(732) 828-2500
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. George Greek Orthodox Church
1101 River Road
Piscataway, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. George Greek Orthodox Church
1101 River Road
Piscataway, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nikolaos Sugleris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nikolaos Sugleris

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nikolaos Sugleris Obituary
Nikolaos Sugleris

Edison - Nikolaos Sugleris died Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at JFK Medical Center in Edison. He was 84.

Born in Raches, Greece he lived in New Brunswick before moving to Edison in 2007. He was a machinist at Johnson and Johnson in North Brunswick for 23 years before retiring in 2005.

Mr. Sugleris was a member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Piscataway. He also belonged to the Greek Star Soccer Club.

He is survived by his wife Panagiota (Drekolias) Sugleris; two sons - Peter Sugleris of Edison and Angelo Sugleris and his wife Lorayn of Wayne; two grandchildren - Nickolas Sugleris of Wayne and Jennifer Sugleris-Mercedes of Florida; two great grandchildren - Evan and Gia; his former daughter-in-law Esther Sugleris of Florida; and many loved nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM Tuesday at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 1101 River Road, Piscataway. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 AM at the church. Burial will follow in Van Liew Cemetery in North Brunswick. Arrangements are under the direction of Selover Funeral Home, North Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now