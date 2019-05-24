|
Nikolaos Sugleris
Edison - Nikolaos Sugleris died Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at JFK Medical Center in Edison. He was 84.
Born in Raches, Greece he lived in New Brunswick before moving to Edison in 2007. He was a machinist at Johnson and Johnson in North Brunswick for 23 years before retiring in 2005.
Mr. Sugleris was a member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Piscataway. He also belonged to the Greek Star Soccer Club.
He is survived by his wife Panagiota (Drekolias) Sugleris; two sons - Peter Sugleris of Edison and Angelo Sugleris and his wife Lorayn of Wayne; two grandchildren - Nickolas Sugleris of Wayne and Jennifer Sugleris-Mercedes of Florida; two great grandchildren - Evan and Gia; his former daughter-in-law Esther Sugleris of Florida; and many loved nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM Tuesday at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 1101 River Road, Piscataway. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 AM at the church. Burial will follow in Van Liew Cemetery in North Brunswick. Arrangements are under the direction of Selover Funeral Home, North Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 24, 2019