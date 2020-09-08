Nilo "Neil" R. Filidei
Avenel - Nilo "Neil" R. Filidei passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020 at his home in the Avenel section of Woodbridge Township. He was 83 years old.
Born in Lucca, Italy, he has resided in Avenel for 72 years.
Neil Filidei owned and operated Filidei Graphic Arts in Avenel for 35 years before retiring in 2001.
He is a disabled United States Army veteran; a communicant of Saint Andrew Catholic Church in Avenel; belonged to Amvets, Post 30 in Nutley, Evergreen Senior Center and Gary Owen 7th US Calvary Association; and was a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association.
Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Carol Dronigke Filidei; daughter, Danielle Boyle and her husband, Max, of Cream Ridge; half-sister, Patricia Funaro, of Edison; half-brother, Peter Panzarello, of Ocean Gate; and grandchildren, Samantha and Max Boyle.
Visitation for family and friends will be on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at Saint Andrew Catholic Church, Avenel. A Mass of Resurrection will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the church and will be livestreamed on Youtube at St Andrews Church, Avenel, NJ. Interment will be in Cloverleaf Memorial Park, Woodbridge. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Costello-Koyen Funeral Home (costello-koyen.com
), Avenel.
In lieu of flowers contributions to the Wounded Warrior Project
(woundedwarriorproject.org
) in Neil Filidei's memory would be greatly appreciated by his family.