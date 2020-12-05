Nina Chervassi



bound Brook - Nina Chervassi, 93 passed peacefully at her home in Bound Brook on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Nina was born and raised in Bound Brook and was a graduate of Bound Brook High School. Nina lived a long beautiful life and will now be reunited with her beloved husband Mike and loving son Mike who passed into eternal life on July 13, 2020. After marrying Mike in 1957, they briefly lived in Somerville where they started raising their children then returned to Bound Brook where she devoted the rest of her life to raising her family and helping her community. She worked production positions in various companies in Somerset County. Nina was a communicant of St. Joseph's Church in Bound Brook, a member of the Bound Brook Rescue Squad Ladies Auxiliary, Deborah Heart and Lung foundation and Bound Brook Senior Citizens Club. Nina was known for her infamous homemade soups and marvelous meatballs. Her favorite thing was gathering with friends and family on her porch. She also enjoyed country music, dancing and the Jersey shore



Nina is predeceased by her parents Josephine and Nunzio Cupano, her brothers Tony, Frank, Johnny, Nunzi and sisters Mary Lindstrom and Connie Bonardi. She is dearly missed and survived by her daughter JoAnn of Florham Park and grandchildren Danielle and John Buese. She is also survived by her grandson Michael (Sara) Chervassi and great-grandson Ryan from Phillipsburg, grandson Matthew Chervassi of Mechanicsville, PA. Nina was blessed with many wonderful loving nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews that live in NJ, Arizona and Texas. She was also thankful for the loving friendships and neighbors she had for over her lifetime.



Graveside services will be 12:00 PM, Monday, December 7, 2020 at Bound Brook Cemetery. Arrangements are by Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home, Bound Brook.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store