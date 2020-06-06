Nira M. Warner
Nira M. Warner

Fanwood - Nira M. Warner, 86, departed this life Sat. May 30, 2020 at home. Born in Port of Spain Trinidad and Tobago, she resided in Fanwood since 1974. She was a retired professor at Nassau Community College in Garden City, NY. Nira was a member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Plainfield since 1974. Her other memberships include Auxiliary to the North Jersey Medical Society and Auxiliary to the National Medical Association.

She is predeceased by her husband Dr. Errol Warner.

Nira leaves to cherish her memory three children Camille Warner, Derek Warner (Aracely) and Leslie Warner; three grandchildren; her brother Gaston Joseph and a host of nieces and nephews. Please go to the website for her zoom service information which is Tues. at 10:30am. A memorial celebration of her life will be held at a future date. Arrangements by Brown's Funeral Home. www.brownsfuneralhome.net.




Published in Courier News from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown's Funeral Home Inc
122 Plainfield Ave
Plainfield, NJ 07060
(908) 756-4241
