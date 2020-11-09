Nora M. Hetherington
East Brunswick - Nora M. Hetherington passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at St. Peter's University Hospital after a brief illness. She was 89.
Nora grew up in New York City and graduated from Cathedral High School. She frequently marched in the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade, celebrating her Irish heritage. A resident of East Brunswick for almost 60 years, Nora and her husband, Jack, were founding members of St. Bartholomew Church. Nora was a longtime member of the Church choir. In addition, she was a member of the Tara Association, was active in local politics, and was an enthusiastic supporter of all her children's activities. Her spare time was filled with family events and celebrations, travel, and a serious love of fashion and a good martini. Nora could always be counted upon to be the life of any party, especially if dancing was involved.
Prior to retiring in 1996, Nora was a bookkeeper with the East Brunswick Board of Education and later at J&J Personal Products in Milltown.
Nora was predeceased by her husband, John Patrick Hetherington, Sr., in 2016, and her daughter, Tierney Mustakas DiPietrantonio, in 2017.
Surviving are her son, John Patrick Hetherington, Jr., and his wife, Patricia, of Las Vegas, NV; her daughter, Deirdre H. LeBlon, and her husband, the Honorable Vincent LeBlon, of East Brunswick; her seven grandchildren: Caitlin (Richard) Schenk, Dr. Courtney (Joseph) Decker, Jacqueline (Michael) Verola, Matthew and Connor Mustakas, Timothy and Nathaniel Hetherington, and her great granddaughter, Lily Sienna Verola. Lily's Baptism was celebrated two weeks ago and was the highlight of Nora's year. She is also survived by her brother, Dr. Frederick Walsh and his wife, Dr. Barbara Heller, of Maryland; brother-in-law James Hetherington and his wife Theresa, of Arizona, and extended family Steven Mustakas and Samuel and Joanne DiPietrantonio. The family wishes to extend its gratitude to Dr. Jeganathan, Nora's cardiologist and friend.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 12, at 9:15 AM at The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, followed by a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bartholomew Church, East Brunswick. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Burial Park, South Brunswick.
Friends and family may visit at the funeral home on Wednesday, November 11, from 4:00 pm-7:00 pm. For directions, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com
In honor of Jack and Tierney, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 1851 Old Cuthbert Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 www.cancer.org