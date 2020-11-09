1/1
Nora M. Hetherington
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nora M. Hetherington

East Brunswick - Nora M. Hetherington passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at St. Peter's University Hospital after a brief illness. She was 89.

Nora grew up in New York City and graduated from Cathedral High School. She frequently marched in the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade, celebrating her Irish heritage. A resident of East Brunswick for almost 60 years, Nora and her husband, Jack, were founding members of St. Bartholomew Church. Nora was a longtime member of the Church choir. In addition, she was a member of the Tara Association, was active in local politics, and was an enthusiastic supporter of all her children's activities. Her spare time was filled with family events and celebrations, travel, and a serious love of fashion and a good martini. Nora could always be counted upon to be the life of any party, especially if dancing was involved.

Prior to retiring in 1996, Nora was a bookkeeper with the East Brunswick Board of Education and later at J&J Personal Products in Milltown.

Nora was predeceased by her husband, John Patrick Hetherington, Sr., in 2016, and her daughter, Tierney Mustakas DiPietrantonio, in 2017.

Surviving are her son, John Patrick Hetherington, Jr., and his wife, Patricia, of Las Vegas, NV; her daughter, Deirdre H. LeBlon, and her husband, the Honorable Vincent LeBlon, of East Brunswick; her seven grandchildren: Caitlin (Richard) Schenk, Dr. Courtney (Joseph) Decker, Jacqueline (Michael) Verola, Matthew and Connor Mustakas, Timothy and Nathaniel Hetherington, and her great granddaughter, Lily Sienna Verola. Lily's Baptism was celebrated two weeks ago and was the highlight of Nora's year. She is also survived by her brother, Dr. Frederick Walsh and his wife, Dr. Barbara Heller, of Maryland; brother-in-law James Hetherington and his wife Theresa, of Arizona, and extended family Steven Mustakas and Samuel and Joanne DiPietrantonio. The family wishes to extend its gratitude to Dr. Jeganathan, Nora's cardiologist and friend.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 12, at 9:15 AM at The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, followed by a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bartholomew Church, East Brunswick. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Burial Park, South Brunswick.

Friends and family may visit at the funeral home on Wednesday, November 11, from 4:00 pm-7:00 pm. For directions, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com

In honor of Jack and Tierney, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1851 Old Cuthbert Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 www.cancer.org




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
(732) 254-9393
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved