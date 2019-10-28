|
Norbert Tschinkel
Old Bridge - Norbert John Tschinkel, 92, of Old Bridge, NJ, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at his home in Old Bridge.
A loving husband, father, and grandfather, he was born on March 4, 1927 to Charles and Mary (Ott) Tschinkel in Ridgewood, Queens, NY. Norbert worked as a Supervisor for U. S. Customs for 35 years before his retirement. On September 10, 1950, he married Ruth Reinheimer. Norbert and Ruth lived together in Old Bridge for the past 39 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mary Tschinkel; and a son, John Tschinkel.
Norbert is survived by his loving spouse of 69 years, Ruth; two daughters, Patricia Chinchar and her husband William, Susan Newman and her husband Squire; son, Thomas Tschinkel of Old Bridge, NJ; and three grandsons, Christopher Chinchar, Justin Newman, and Adam Newman; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 30, 2019, 2 pm - 5 pm at the Old Bridge Funeral Home, 2350 County Road 516, Old Bridge, NJ 08857.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, October 31, 2019, 10:15 am at St Thomas the Apostle Church, Old Bridge, NJ.
Burial follow in the Holy Cross Burial Park and Mausoleum.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019