Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
(732) 254-9393
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
Service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
8:00 AM
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
Our Lady Victories Church
Sayreville, NJ
Noreen E. (Marozine) Ballon Obituary
New Brunswick - NOREEN E. (MAROZINE) BALLON passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick. She was 70.

Born in New Brunswick, she was a life-long resident of South River.

Prior to retiring in 2018, she was a Middlesex County Superior Court Clerk for the Honorable Jamie Happas.

She enjoyed vacationing with her family, reading and shopping.

Surviving are her husband of 48 years, Robert J. Ballon, Sr.; son, Robert J. Ballon, Jr. and his wife, Beth Arway, of Marlboro; sisters, Colleen Acs and her husband, John, of Monroe Township, and Toni Ann Marozine of South River; sister-in-laws, Dolores Taylor and her husband, Robert, of East Brunswick, and Frances Semiao and her husband, William, of Sayreville; grandchildren, Robert Ballon, III, Thomas Ballon and Gabriella Ballon, and nephews and niece, Robert and Kenneth Taylor, Anthony Semiao, and Jennifer (Acs) Kabara.

Friends may visit on Friday, March 22nd, from 4-8 PM, at the funeral home. For directions, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com.

A service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 8:00 AM, at The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, with a 9:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady Victories Church, Sayreville. Interment will follow at New Calvary Cemetery, Parlin.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , Memorial & Honor Program, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 ().
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 21, 2019
