Norma Drost Almasi
Woodbridge - Norma Drost Almasi of Woodbridge and Forked River, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Norma was predeceased by her husband Bill in 2016. Their relationship was a true love story lasting over six decades. Their love and devotion to each other was a model for all who followed them.
Norma, along with her husband Bill, quietly supported many philanthropic endeavors in their lifetime. She was a longtime communicant of St. James R.C. Church in Woodbridge, president of the Women's Club of Woodbridge, a member of the Catholic Daughters, active in St. James PTA and the Hungarian Club also of Woodbridge.
No job was more important to her than her dedication to her family. Along with her children, there wasn't a niece, nephew, grandchild or great grandchild that didn't reap the benefits of her grace, time and wisdom. Everyone loved "Nana's" hugs. Her family was everything to her. She leaves behind as her legacy, a quiet sense of humor, generosity to many and a person filled with insurmountable grace.
Along with her husband Bill, Norma was also predeceased by her parents, Lillian and Nelson Drost; brother and sister in law, Joan and Donald Drost; brother in law and sister in law, Elizabeth and John Nagy; brother in law and sister in law, Arlene and John Almasi and brother in law, Rexford Haney.
Norma will sadly be missed by her daughter, Claudia Almasi; son, William Almasi, Jr. and his wife Anne Marie; sister in law, Helen Haney; grandchildren, Dina, Maura, Ted, William, III., and Andrew along with her great grandchildren and many many special nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020 from 9am to 10:15am at St. James R.C. Church, 369 Amboy Avenue, Woodbridge, NJ 07095 followed by a 10:30am mass of resurrection. Interment will follow at St. Michaels Cemetery in Fords.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Norma may be made to St. James Food Pantry, 148 Grenville Street, Woodbridge, NJ 07095.
Please note, face coverings are required in church for visitation as well as the funeral mass.
To send online condolences, please visit www.gerityfh.com