Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Somerset Hills memorial Park
Basking Ridge, NJ
Bridgewater - Norma J. Forsyth, age 88, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Rehab at River's Edge in Raritan. She was born in New York City and lived on Long Island and New Brunswick before moving to Bridgewater.

Prior to her retirement, she worked as an executive secretary in New York City. Mrs. Forsyth was an active member of the Liberty Corner Presbyterian Church where she did volunteer work in the office. She enjoyed crocheting, needle point, gardening and taking care of her family.

She is predeceased by her sister Edna. Surviving are her husband of 59 years. Robert Forsyth and her daughter Hilary Salmon and her husband, Steve.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 9th at 11 am at Somerset Hills memorial Park, Basking Ridge.

Arrangements are under the direction of Higgins Home for Funerals, Watchung.

Memorial donations may be made to a local No-Kill animal shelter or rescue.

To send condolences, please go to www.higginsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier News on Mar. 7, 2019
