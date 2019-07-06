|
Norma Jean Cooper
Avenel - Norma Jean Cooper, 88 of Avenel passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at her home.
Born in Montgomery, WV, Norma resided in Irvington for many years before settling in Avenel 27 years ago. She enjoyed many trips to Atlantic City, was an avid NY Mets fan and loved her soap operas.
Norma was predeceased by her husband in 1986, Harold Cooper as well as five siblings, Samuel Daniels, Mary Croyle, Frances, David and Larry Daniels. Surviving are her children, Linda Cooper of Avenel, NJ and Peggy Meisinger and her husband Robert of Aiken, SC; grandchildren, Justin Meisinger and his wife Leslie of Concord, CA, Jeremy Meisinger and his wife Erin of Boston, MA along with two siblings, Carol Lesiak of Strongsville, OH and Joseph Daniels of Columbia, SC.
Viewing and funeral service will be private under the direction of GERITY & CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 411 Amboy Avenue, Woodbridge. Entombment will be in Woodbridge Memorial Gardens, Woodbridge.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Norma may be made to , , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 6, 2019