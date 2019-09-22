Services
Norma M. Decker

Norma M. Decker Obituary
Norma M. Decker

East Brunswick - Norma Mary Decker, 93, of East Brunswick, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick.

Born and raised in Jamesburg, Norma has lived in East Brunswick for the last 69 years.She retired from the East Brunswick Board of Education where she worked as a cafeteria cook at Robert Frost School. She enjoyed cooking, gardening and watching Rutgers Football. Norma was a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother.

Predeceased by her husband John in 2009, Norma is survived by her children, John and his wife Lily, of North Brunswick, James, also of North Brunswick and, Debbie of South River; her six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Cremation was private and under the direction of Spotswood Funeral Home.

To send a note of condolence to the family, please visit www.spotswoodfh.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 22, 2019
