Gleason Funeral Home
1360 Hamilton St.
Somerset, NJ 08873
(732) 545-0700
Norma Mae Fredericks

Norma Mae Fredericks Obituary
Whiting - Norma Mae Fredericks, 89, passed away at home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 in Whiting, New Jersey.

Mrs. Fredericks was born May 22, 1930 in Plainfield, New Jersey to the late Norman Harris and Zadelia(Higgins) Simon. Norma lived in South Bound Brook and then North Carolina for over 30 years. She relocated and settled in Whiting with her husband.

Norma was an admitting receptionist for Somerset Medical Center and a Secretary at South Bound Brook Reformed Church. She was a Life member of the Ladies Auxiliary at the South Bound Brook First Aid Squad and was also a member of the Community Reformed Church of Whiting. In her down time, she loved to knit, crochet and read.

Mrs. Fredericks is predeceased by her son in law, David Thompson.

She is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Daniel Fredericks; her son, Daniel Fredericks and his wife Cheryl of Somerset; her daughter, Joan Thompson of Ringos; her grandchildren, Christopher, Emily, Amanda and her great-grandchildren, Josh, Eli and Abigail.

Visitation will be held at Gleason Funeral Home 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset, NJ 08873 on Friday from 2-4 P.M. and 7-9 P.M.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Gleason Funeral Home. Rev. Joann Tipple of Community Reformed Church of Whiting will be officiating. All services will conclude at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Community Reformed Church of Whiting at 36 Lacey Rd, Whiting, NJ 08759.
Published in Courier News from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
